Zac Efron to be honoured with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Zac Efron, the charismatic actor who rose to fame as a Disney star and has since showcased his versatility in a range of roles, is set to be honoured with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 11 at 11:30 am PT. The ceremony will take place at 6426 Hollywood Boulevard and will celebrate Efron's significant contributions to the world of Motion Pictures.

With an impressive career that spans nearly two decades, Efron has captivated audiences with his talent and charm. The Hollywood Walk of Fame, adorned with over 2,700 stars commemorating the entertainment industry's luminaries, will soon feature Efron's name among its celebrated ranks.

The ceremony promises to be a star-studded affair, with guest speakers including former co-stars Jeremy Allen White and Miles Teller, as well as his Iron Claw director, Sean Durkin. The recognition from peers and colleagues underscores Efron's impact on the industry and his ability to reinvent himself as a leading man after his early days as a Disney alum.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, expressed excitement about honoring Zac Efron. In a statement, she acknowledged Efron's journey from a Disney Channel star to a versatile actor who has tackled diverse and compelling roles. "What a way to end our year of star ceremonies with this very popular and gifted actor!" Martinez exclaimed.

Efron's career took off in the early 2000s, with guest appearances in TV shows like ER and Firefly. However, it was his breakout role as Troy Bolton in the Disney Channel's High School Musical that catapulted him to stardom. Since then, Efron has ventured into major motion pictures, leaving an indelible mark with hits like Hairspray, 17 Again, and Bad Neighbours.