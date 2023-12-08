Writer files suit against Dont Look Up makers for infringing upon his novel

Makers of Dont Look Up are now in a fix. A writer who claims that the 2021 film was similar to his self-published novel, is now suing Dont Look Up writer-director Adam McKay and OTT giant Netflix for copyright infringement.

The writer is identified as author William Collier. In the lawsuit, he claims that in 2007 he sent his daughter, who was working at Mosaic Media division Jimmy Miller Entertainment, an email with the text of his novel Stanley’s Comet. The writer claims that Dont Look Up shares the same sub themes and plot points with his novel. Adam McKay is said to have written this in 2019.

Jimmy Miller Entertainment was McKay’s manager at the time and collaborated with him on films such as Talladega Nights.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court, Central District of California.

The lawsuit alleges, “The plot of both works is practically identical.” It goes on to describe the elements both the novel and screenplay have in common: “Low level scientists find a large comet that is headed straight towards Earth and is going to destroy the Earth and wipe out all humanity in a matter of time. In conveying this message to the public, the scientists go on a morning talk show (which undermines the urgency and nature of the matter) which then causes most people to be unbothered by it. Even the presidents and government leaders downplay the comet’s apocalyptic effect. Eventually, the comet is visible to the citizens of planet Earth and mayhem ensues as the comet is rapidly approaching.”