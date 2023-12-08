50 Cent working on documentary on Sean Combs rape allegations

50 Cent and his production company are currently working on a documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs and the sexual assault allegations that have been slapped against him. 50 Cent has distanced himself from Sean and has reportedly sprung into action after a fourth sexual assault allegation was pointed at the music mogul.

Making the announcement on X, 50 Cent revealed that once he is done with the documentary, he plans on giving the proceeds to the victims of sexual assault and rape. He wrote, “Proceeds from this documentary will go to victims of sexual assault and rape.” He also shared a snippet of the documentary. In the footage, former Bad Boy Records rapper Mark Curry described the dangerous party scenes allegedly encouraged by Combs and his entourage, specifically recalling how Sean “Diddy” Combs would spike bottles of champagne at his parties for women to drink from.

A representative for 50 Cent and G-Unit Film and TV confirmed the documentary was in development. In a statement, they said,“The untitled ‘Diddy’ documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson serving as executive producer, proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film & Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape.”