Woody Allen reveals specifics about his last film set to be shot in Paris

Hollywood filmmaker Woody Allen, while promoting the release of his 2020 film ‘Rifkin’s Festival,’ has given out details about his upcoming feature, which he plans to shoot in Paris and that might also be his last movie. While speaking with a French outlet, Allen explained that he intends to move to Paris this September to shoot his upcoming film, which will be a French-language thriller featuring a local cast, reported Deadline. He also stated that the film would be "a sort of poisonous romantic thriller," similar to his 2005 film 'Match Point.'

Noting that he has already fixed the principal actors, the New York-based filmmaker told the outlet that the film will be getting its finances in the US, without revealing any further details. He added that once the finances and dates are locked, the cast will be finalised. The film’s budget is said to be in the range of $10 million.

"This will be my 50th feature," he said, adding, "It might be the last one." Previously, Allen shot his 2011's' ‘Midnight In Paris' in the capital, which won him a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for the fantasy romance.

"I kept a wonderful souvenir of the filming of ‘Midnight in Paris’ in 2010. I love this city very much and I’ve visited often, discovering magical places every time," Allen said.

The 86-year-old filmmaker in recent years has seen his career options go narrow amid revived scrutiny around past allegations of sexual abuse. On being asked by the French news outlet whether he feared not being able to continue making movies because of those allegations, Allen responded, "I am an author and no one can prevent me from writing, and therefore from working. It is the guarantee of my freedom and of my independence," reported Deadline.

Allen’s most recent film was ‘Rifkin’s Festival’, which grossed just USD 2.3 million in a few places. The film will be released by Apollo Films in French theatres. The second-largest multiplex network in France, CGR Cinemas, which is for sale, is among the shareholders of the distributor banner. After Amazon Studios pulled out of their $80 million distribution contract with Allen, MPI Media Group offered it a restricted release in the United States.

