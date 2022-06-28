Woody Allen planning to retire from films?

For years, the world has been divided on filmmaker Woody Allen and if his films should be celebrated. Allen, who has been accussed by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow of sexual abuse has been one of the most revered but controversial filmmakers of our times. Now, the 86 year oild has hinted that he is ready to retire.



In a rare interview with Alec Baldwin, Allen spoke about his career and his new book 'Zero Gravity,' - which is a collection of humour essays. "A lot of the thrill is gone," Allen said of filmmaking.



"When I used to do a film, it would go into a movie house all across the country. Now you do a movie and you get a couple of weeks in a movie house, maybe six weeks or four weeks and then it goes right to streaming or pay-per-view ... it's not as enjoyable to me."



Allen gave no details about his upcoming movie, which would be his 50th. He is presently filming it in Paris.

The four-time Oscar-winning director of 'Annie Hall' and other comedies has repeatedly denied the accusation that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, in 1992.



Over the years, many celebrities and executives in Hollywood distanced themselves from Allen after the #MeToo movement went global in 2017 and sparked new attention on sexual misconduct.



HBO revisited the allegation against Allen in the 2021 series 'Allen v. Farrow.'



Baldwin, who has appeared in three of Allen's films, did not raise the topic during the interview, which was streamed live on the actor's Instagram page.