Woman who accused Jonathan Majors of harassment now held on misdemeanour charges

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Oct 26, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of Creed III on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Photograph:(AP)

Earlier this year, Jonathan Majors was accused of harassment by a woman named Grace Jabbari. Jonathan filed a counter-complaint against her. 

The woman who accused actor Jonathan Majors of harassing her has now been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanour assault and misdemeanour criminal mischief herself. The woman is named Grace Jabbari. She had accused Jonathan of attacking her on March 25 but after the actor filed a cross-complaint, she was picked up by the police. 

Grace Jabbari was arrested in Manhattan on Wednesday. The police have said that they will not prosecute her on any charges related to the incident.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors faces misdemeanour charges of harassment and assault. He was arrested following the alleged domestic violence incident on March 25. At the time, police noted that the woman, Jabbari, had sustained minor injuries. The actor was later released from police custody later that day. 

In June, Jonathan Majors filed a cross-complaint against Jabbari, alleging that she attacked him that night. Prosecutors told police that they would not prosecute Jabbari, citing the belated nature of the allegations for the decision on any charges related to the incident and saying it comes as part of the routine process of evaluating cross-complaints in domestic violence cases.

