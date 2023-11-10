SAG-AFTRA strike finally over but Disney reveals films will get postponed

Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is finally off, it’s time for actors to return to work. The actors’ strike getting called off means that the heavy-duty productions that were paused all this while can finally resume work. Disney recently revealed that while actors can resume work, most of its films and series will have to get pushed to a later date of release. Disney announced that Deadpool 3 has been delayed from May 3, 2024, to July 26, 2024.

Deadpool 3 has now been moved to the slot previously reserved for Captain America: Brave New World. Captain America will now release on February 14, 2025. Additionally, Marvel’s Thunderbolts has moved from December 20, 2024 to July 25, 2025. Also, the Blade reboot has shifted from February 15, 2025 to November 7, 2025.

Apart from Marvel projects, Disney has also delayed its upcoming prequel to its 2019 CGI remake of The Lion King. Titled Mufasa: The Lion King, the film has moved from a July 5, 2024 date to Dec. 20, 2024.

Among others, Thunderbolts and Blade have yet to begin production.