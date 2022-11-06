Winston Duke joins Ryan Gosling in David Leitch directorial 'The Fall Guy'

Hollywood actor Winston Duke has joined hands with director David Leitch for his upcoming action thriller film 'The Fall Guy', which is Universal’s big-screen take on the 1980s adventure TV series. The movie also stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt and its production began this week in Australia.

If reports are anything to go by, Winston Duke will portray the role of the stuntman’s best friend. And unlike the original 1980s show, the story doesn’t focus on a stuntman with a side hustle as a bounty hunter.

Instead, it focuses on a battered and past-his-prime film stuntman who finds himself back in a movie with the star for whom he doubled long ago and who replaced him. The twist in the movie comes when the star goes missing.

Even though the feature film is doing away with the side gig, it is preserving its name and stunts.

The movie is going to hit the theatres in 2024.

Previously, it was reported that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has joined the film's cast alongside Stephanie Hsu. With the latest update, it seems that the makers have finally finished casting for the project.

Coming to Duke's work front, he also has Marvel's 'Wakanda Forever' in the pipeline. The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.