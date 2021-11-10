Will Smith reveals fight with an executive on 'Fresh Prince of bel-Air' almost got physical

Will Smith has revealed that he had once gotten into a nasty fight with an NBC executive that had almost turned physical.



The fight happened over a scene which the then 22-year-old actor felt wasn't working for 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' and made some changes to the script. A bunch of producers were infuriated by this and immediately halted production.



Smith, his producing partner James Lassiter, and show producers--Benny Medina and Jeff Pollack--were called into an unidentified executive's office.

“I’ve seen this happen a thousand f–king times. You can be gone just as fast as you got here," the exec allegedly said, according to recently released biography of the actor, 'Will'.



The executive then went on to insult Smith more, saying, "So you can unilaterally change any of the words you want on a network sitcom, huh? Hundreds of millions of dollars, multiple partners, a s–t-ton of f–king veterans of the business … and you get to decide what the words are?"



“What the f–k you wanna do, bitch?” Smith yelled back. “Who the f–k is you talkin’ to?”



“Sit down when you talk to me. SIT. THE. F–K DOWN," Smith demanded the executive to sit down.

Smith said in his book that the executive immediately backed down, explaining that he’d just undergone back surgery and was unable to sit properly.

When Smith and his crew exited the office, they realised the gravity of the situation and called up the show’s executive producer Quincy Jones in a state of panic.



“I think I f–ked up,” he told Jones.



Jones calmed Smith down by saying that he had just witnessed “creative differences” and as no beating took place, it was all good.

“We were coming from violent homes and violent neighborhoods and the violent music world. It was not unreasonable to think that an executive might get violent. We felt cornered and vulnerable," he recounted.