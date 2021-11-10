Astroworld tragedy: Drake steps out for the first time since the stampede

Rapper Drake was spotted out in public for the first time following Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, which left eight people dead and hundreds injured.



He was seen in a black hoodie and camo cargo pants as he left in his private jet, called the Air Drake, in Toronto on Tuesday, reports confirm.

Drake had performed two songs on stage with Travis Scott right before the deadly incident had taken place. He spoke about the tragedy on Monday evening.



"I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can," Drake wrote in a post on Instagram.

According to reports, eight people were killed and more than 300 injured in the stampede on the first night of the two-day festival.

Scott has been severely criticised after he continued to perform despite allegedly knowing that there had been an accident and fatalities resulting from it and is now facing several lawsuits filed by concertgoers. There's one lawsuit involving both Drake and Scott.



"I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," Scott said in a statement after the show.



Scott recently announced that he would be covering the funeral costs of those killed at the concert and will also offer free mental health assistance and cover other additional costs to those impacted by the stampede.

