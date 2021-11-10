Tom Hardy, Channing Tatum to feature in movie on Afghanistan evacuation

It is indeed a good day when two mega stars decided to join forces for a movie!



Hollywood actors Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy will be working together in a war movie on the recent Afghanistan evacuation, reports confirm.



The film will be directed by George Nolfi and backed by Universal.

Nolfi has reportedly pitched the idea without a title in mind, and his screenplay is said to be based on the headlines of the events following the controversial evacuation of American troops from Afghanistan in the month of August this year.



The film will focus on three former special forces team members, along with their Afghan counterparts, who were instrumental in saving lives of their allies during the peak of American troops' evacuation process in Afghanistan.

Director Nolfi has multiple movies to his credit, such as 'The Adjustment Bureau', 'The Banker', 'Ocean's Twelve', 'The Bourne Ultimatum' and 'Timeline'.



Tatum will soon be seen in comedy flick 'Dog', which he is co-directing alongside Reid Carolin. It is a military-based film that is on the life of Army Ranger Briggs and his Belgian Malinois dog, Lulu. Tatum will also be seen with Sandra Bullock in the romantic comedy, 'The Lost City' set for a 2022 release.



Hardy, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'. He has also recently wrapped filming for Netflix’s upcoming thriller, 'Havoc', directed by Gareth Evans.

