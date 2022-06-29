Will Chris Evans return as Captain America? Actor says 'I’d be very cautious'

Ever since 'Avengers: Endgame' released and it became known that Chris Evans is hanging up the shield and the character of Steve Rogers, or the former Captain America, his fans have been clamouring for his return. Never mind that there is a new Cap in the form of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

At the end of 'Endgame', Cap, the original one that is, went back in time to return Thor's older version of Mjolnir to its right place. He also went on to live that life and the dance with Peggy Carter (Haley Atwell) he had promised her. And since he had lived an entire life, he had become old.

But now the MCU has the multiverse, and the writers and directors have multiple, potentially different versions of Cap (apart from Sam Wilson) to use.

But Evans does not think it likely that he will come back. While speaking at the D23 Inside Disney Podcast, he responded to a question, "No, I don’t think so. I mean it was a really unbelievable ride and the character’s just so dear to me and I’m just so precious with it."

He added, "To return to the role, I mean the truth is, the role isn’t even mine anymore. The role is Anthony Mackie’s. So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I’d be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn’t land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards.”

Mackie became Captain America in the TV show 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'. He will reprise the role in Captain America 4

