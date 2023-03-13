Who is Sarah Polley? The Filmmaker wins Oscars 2023 for best screenplay, check her net worth, & other details

Oscars 2023 has concluded. The award for Best Adapted Screenplay was awarded to Sarah Poley for her work in "WOMEN TALKING" on Sunday making one of the category's few female winners and giving the category back-to-back winners. This was her first win at the Oscars and her second nomination. Polley had been a long-runner in the adapted screenplay, but her winning chances at the Oscars seemed to fade after her film "Women Talking" didn't recieved the response anticipated. With Polley's recent win at the Oscars, the Best Adapted Screenplay till now has gone to nine women, including twice to Ruth Prawer Jhabvala in 1986 for "A Room with View" and in 1992 for "Howards End."

Here's everything about Sarah Polley's early life, the film "Women Talking" and her total net worth. Scroll to check the details.

Early life:

Sarah Ellen Polley is a Canadian filmmaker, actress, writer and political activist, born and raised in Toronto, Canada. She was the youngest child born to actress Diane Elizabeth, best known for her playing Gloria Beechham in 44 episodes of the Canadian TV series Street legal.



In 2007, Sarah found out that her father, Michael Polley is not her biological father, but Harry Gulkin is her real father, with who her mother had an affair back then.

Polley made her first appearance on screen at the age of four, where she played the character of Molly in the film One Magic Christmas. At the age of eight, Polley was cast as Ramone Quimby in the television series Ramona which was based on Beverly Cleary's books.

She made several other appearances. In 1996, Polley performed as Lily for the CBC television series "Straight Up" and won the award Gemini Award for Best Performance in a Children's or Youth Programme.

Polley's directing career:

Sarah's directing career began in 1999 when she made two short films, "The Best Day of My Life," for the On the Fly 4 festival and "Don't Think Twice."

Polley won the award for Best Live Action Short Drama in 2003 for her short film "I Shout Love."

Being an actress and director Polley in an interview announced that she takes pride in her work but won't combine both the work.

In 2022, released her first book "Run Towardsw the Danger," where she shared detailed experience in film, TV and theatre as a child star.

Women Talking:

The film is based on real incidents at Manitoba Colony, an isolated, highly repressive religious community where several community men were detained for raping the community's women.

The film is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews.

It features actresses including Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Judith Ivey.

The film premiered at the 49th Telluride Film Festival on September 02, 2022, but was released later in December 2022.

It was one of the top ten films of 2022, as per the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.

Sarah Polley's net worth: