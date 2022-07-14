What does 'Love' mean in 'Thor Love and Thunder'? The meaning of India Hemsworth's character name explained

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer 'Thor: Love and Thunder' has been in theatres for about a week now and the verdict is out: it is a box office behemoth worldwide, including in India. But the critical reception of this Taika Waititi directorial is not very flattering, especially by Marvel Cinematic Universe's standards. It has a score of 67 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, which is one of the worst in MCU.

Still, right now 'Love and Thunder' is the biggest film in the world in terms of box office returns. Fans love that the film has two Thors, for apart from Hemsworth's Thor Odinson, Portman's Jane Foster also becomes Thor (or Mighty Thor) and lifts Mjolnir and wields it. Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, and Russell Crowe also star.

Many fans were puzzled by the title of the film, and Waititi appeared to imply in media interactions that it refers to the romance and action the film has in plenty. But it was not until the very end of the film that the true meaning of the title became clear. In the end, Thor managed to overpower Bale's antagonist Gorr the God Butcher, and convinced him to ask Eternity for his daughter to return from the dead, instead of wishing all gods to die. The little girl returned.

She is renamed Love as it is love for her that makes Gorr to bury the hatchet and die a redeemed man. She bids goodbye to her dying father and begins living with Odinson. And it is these two who collectively become known as Love and Thunder.

Interestingly, the child actor who plays the role of Love is called India Hemsworth, and yes, she is his daughter with his wife Elsa Pataky.

Wion's review of 'Love and Thunder' read, "...it cannot recreate the magic that we saw playing out in the preceding film. The trouble, I feel, is that the film is missing that immaculate cocktail of intelligent, humour-laced writing and carefully crafted set pieces that made 'Ragnarok' one of the best MCU entries."