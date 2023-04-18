When Nicolas Cage ate live cockroaches on camera: 'Will never do that again'

Nicolas Cage once tried eating cockroaches and he would never do it again. While speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, he said that he deeply regrets gobbling a live cockroach while making the 1988 black horror comedy Vampire's Kiss. "I’ll never do that again. I’m sorry I did it at all," he said. In the Robert Bierman film, Cage plays the role of a literary critic called Peter Loew who gets bitten in the neck by a woman and believes he has become a vampire. In one scene, the script had that Cage's character eating a raw egg. But Cage thought eating a cockroach would be more effective as it would "shock the audience". So that is what he did.

Talk about adding a crunch to your performance!

The film also featured María Conchita Alonso, Jennifer Beals, and Elizabeth Ashley in major roles. Despite decent reviews and a committed Cage performance, the film was a box office bomb.

You can watch the grisly scene for yourself above.

Recently, Cage played an actual vampire in the horror comedy Renfield. He essayed Count Dracula. The film, directed by Chris McKay, also featured Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Hoult essays the titular R. M. Renfield, the Count's assistant who is desperate to get out of the powerful vampire's grasp. For centuries now, he has had the unsavoury task of bringing his boss innocent victims like nuns and cheerleaders so he could feast on them. His life changes when he falls in love with a feisty traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina).

The film has received mixed reviews, with a score of 58 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "He's a vampire! He's a vampire! He's a vampire!"

WATCH WION LIVE HERE