When Margot Robbie asked Oppenheimer producer to move his film if he was scared of box office clash

You never know how things take a turn in the world of films but if there was something that Margot Robbie of Barbie was sure of, it was her faith in her film. Margot recently revealed that she was once engaged in an interaction with a producer who was backing Oppenheimer and that he told her that they should move their film, Barbie, to another date to avoid a clash with Christopher Nolan's directorial.

This revelation was made by Margot Robbie to Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy during a Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors,’ conversation presented by AIR. She revealed that she once got a call from Oppenheimer producer Charles Roven in which he asked her to change the Barbie release date so that it avoids a clash with Oppenheimer. She said, “One of your producers, Chuck Roven, called me because we worked together on some other projects. And he was like, ‘I think you guys should move your date.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving our date. If you’re scared to be up against us, then you move your date.’ And he’s like, ‘We’re not moving our date. I just think it’d be better for you to move.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving!'”

Both Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer opened on the same day worldwide.

Margot Robbie also added in the chat that she thought that Oppenheimer and Barbie were a “really great pairing,” which is why she didn’t want to delay her film’s release date.

“It’s a perfect double billing…Clearly, the world agreed. Thank God,” Robbie added. “The fact that people were going and being like, ‘Oh, watch “Oppenheimer” first, then “Barbie.”‘ I was like, ‘See? People like everything.’ People are weird…I think they were also really excited by the filmmakers. People were itching for the next Chris Nolan film and itching for the next Greta Gerwig film. To get them at the same time was exciting.”