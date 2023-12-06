Angelina Jolie is planning to leave Los Angeles: Hollywood is not a healthy place

Angelina Jolie isn’t feeling quite like herself lately. She feels the unwanted attention has been taking a toll on her body and overall mental health for years now. This is why the Oscar-winning actress now wants to take a break and pursue slow living, a life away from Hollywood.

Angelina Jolie wants to leave Hollywood

In a new interview, Angelina Jolie opened up about her plans to leave Los Angeles for good. The actress told the Wall Street Journal Magazine that her divorce with ex Brad Pitt made her open to public comments. She said that if given a chance, she would not pursue acting in 2023. She became an actress at a time when social media wasn’t a thing but if she had to start now, she wouldn’t choose acting as her choice of career. “I wouldn’t be an actress today. When I was starting out, it wasn’t as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much,” she said.

The stress that comes with intense public scrutiny is too much for Angelina. She said that she noticed a visible difference in her voice while filming for her Disney sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in 2018. She said that her voice had changed registers from when she first played the fairy tale villain.

“My body reacts very strongly to stress. My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell’s palsy six months before my divorce,” said Angelina. It was in 2016 that Angelina filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after an altercation with him on a plane ride.

Angeline Jolie added in her interview that she eventually plans to leave Los Angeles for good and spend more time at her home in Cambodia. “It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can. I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity.”

Angelina doesn't feel like she's been herself in years

Also, post her divorce, she started doing less number of films. “We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing,” she said.

She added that she feels a “bit down these days,” before revealing: “I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way. Which I don’t want to get into.”

After being in the industry for decades now, Angelina Jolie is taking it slow. She’s only had two lead roles in the eight years since 2019’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and 2021’s Those Who Wish Me Dead. She had supporting roles in Marvel’s Eternals (2021) and the 2020 fantasy film Come Away (2020) and lent her voice to Disney’s The One and Only Ivan (2020) and the upcoming Kung Fu Panda 4.