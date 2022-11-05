'Westworld' gets cancelled after just four seasons, here's why

Just three months after the premiere of 'Westworld' season 4 finale, HBO announced that the series has been cancelled due to a multitude of factors. And, there will be no further episodes or seasons dropping in the coming days.

According to reports, the production's hefty price tag, dwindling viewership and an ongoing evaluation of programming across the board at Warner Bros Discovery have resulted in the end of the sci-drama. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ratings of the pricey drama went down from 12 million to 4 million and that left many disappointed in the network.

"Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step," HBO said in a statement on Friday. "We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros Television. It's been a thrill to join them on this journey."

Nolan and Joy shared another statement through banner Kilter Films. It read, "Making 'Westworld' has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds. We've been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness - both human and beyond - in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so."

HBO is currently focused on several high-profile, big-budget dramas, including 'House of the Dragon', 'Euphoria' and 'The Last of Us' adaptation. And, despite paring back spending as part of a plan to institute $3.5 billion in cost-saving synergies, the network has continued to underline the importance of healthy content spending.

'Westworld', which was created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and produced by J.J. Abrams, was supposed to have six seasons in total. However, things didn't go as planned and the makers decided to cancel the show right after its fourth season.

The series starred Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan and James Marsden along with newcomers Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau and Daniel Wu.

'Westworld' first premiered in October 2016. The series circled around the titular technologically advanced amusement park filled with A.I. 'hosts' in a wild west setting. Based on the 1973 film of the same name written by Michael Crichton, 'Westworld' was nominated for 54 Emmys and it managed to score nine wins.