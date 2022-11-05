Varun Dhawan diagnosed with Vestibular Hypofunction; know all about the disorder here

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who will be next seen in Amar Kaushik directorial 'Bhediya', recently opened up about his struggles with vestibular hypofunction, which is a disorder that affects one's balance. Addressing his fans and well-wishers during a candid conversation at a Mumbai event, the actor shared that he was forced to take a break after being diagnosed with the disorder and confessed to pushing himself too hard post-lockdown.

Speaking at the India Today conclave, Varun shared, "It felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself. Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs."

What is vestibular hypofunction?

Vestibular hypofunction is a disorder in which the inner ear part of your balance system stops working properly. For those unaware, the vestibular system sits in your inner ear and it works with your eyes and muscles to keep you balanced. When it stops working properly, it sends error messages to the brain and the person starts feeling dizzy.

Symptoms

Dizziness or vertigo

Nausea

Poor balance

What causes vestibular hypofunction?