Watch trailer: Margot Robbie plays a bank robber on the run

The first trailer for ‘Dreamland’ is here and this Margot Robbie starrer is that of a fugitive bank robber during the Great Depression that took many lives and put countries during what they would remember as the darkest phase in history.

The film also features Finn Cole who is best remembered for his role in ‘Peaky Blinders’ as he plays a young man who dreams of escaping his small Texas town. When he encounters Margot Robbie’s character, wounded and on the run, he is torn between claiming her bounty and his growing attraction to her.

Watch the trailer here:

‘Dreamland’ also stars Travis Fimmel, Kerry Condon, Lola Kirke and Darby Camp. It is helmed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and is written by Nicolaas Zwart. Romulus Entertainment, Titan Worldwide Entertainment, LuckyChap Entertainment and Automatik have produced the feature film.

It will release in more than 100 theatres beginning November 13 before the film lands on Premium Video-On-Demand and for purchase on digital from November 17.