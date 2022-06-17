Watch: Tom Hanks yells at fans as wife Rita trips while exiting an NYC building: Back the f*** off

Hollywood star Tom Hanks lost his cool recently when a fan frenzy nearly caused his wife Rita Wilson to trip and fall. On Wednesday night, in New York, the couple were spotted leaving a building and heading toward their car. A bodyguard could be seen trying to guide the couple to their car amid a crowd of fans.



At one point, Hanks can be seen lightly moving a man wearing a backpack out of the way as he fell behind a bit from his wife.



Then suddenly Wilson got tripped by a fan behind her, and that's when Hanks lost his cool and yelled, "Guys, this is my wife. Back the f**k off!"

Watch the video here:

tom hanks is a wife guy idol pic.twitter.com/VOmkumJcKU — money isn't real (@ScrubUnoriginal) June 16, 2022 ×

Wilson then beelined it to the SUV while Hanks stared down the fans before adding: "Knocking over my wife?!"

The paparazzi at the scene admonished the fans who caused the mishap and then apologised to Hanks, who didn't acknowledge them and furiously walked to the SUV.

Hanks was promoting his upcoming film 'Elvis' in the city.