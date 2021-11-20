Watch these Nawazuddin Siddiqui works to honour his International Emmy nod

Bollywood's versatile actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has earned himself a title of versatility by successfully navigating through complex characters. He is known for his unconventional choice of projects. His recent Netflix Original, Serious Men was nominated for the prestigious Emmy awards, which only showcases how he has become one of the most bankable actors in the country.



We have listed below five of his greatest performances ahead of his International Emmy recognition:

Serious Men



Serious Men is a satirical comedy-drama film based on the story of a slum dweller who spins a web of lies in pursuit of the upward mobility he has long craved. The father with a new secret he harbors does not realize how it will destroy the very thing he loves the most.



Sacred Games



Sacred Games unravels the story of the Bombay-based gangster and an honest cop on organized criminality, money laundering, politics and secret spying that lie beneath India's economic revival. Sacred Games had a lot of acclaim from the audience and critics alike. Performing Gaitonde, Nawazuddin is charming in the role. He fulfills the demands of the character with ease. With every mood that his character experiences, including lust, anger, surrender or desperate attempts to resist, the actor manages to capture the nuances without missing a beat.

Raat Akeli Hai



An investigation into the death of a politician becomes complicated when the victim's clan and a policeman's own conflicted psyche become involved. The film depicts Nawazuddin as a cop who is called to investigate the death of an elderly relative. With his role as Inspector Jatil Yadav, Nawazuddin Siddiqui excels at finding the mystery of the murder to the truth, riveting every viewer into the plot of the film.



Manto



Manto is a story of Saadat Hasan Manto who is forced to flee to Pakistan after his family is forced to leave Bombay because of rising tensions between Hindus and Muslims. Nawazuddin Siddiqui flawlessly portrayed the character of the late Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Watch his performance as an eloquent writer, playwright and author, whose opinions are fearless.

