Watch: Makers release new teaser from Marvel Studios' 'Loki'

New teaser for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series ‘Loki’ is out.

Featuring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the short snippet sees him the ‘God of Mischief’ being pushed into the world of ‘Time Variance Authority,’ where he will be given a chance to redeem himself for his one big crime — of messing up the real world’s timeline.

As it turns out, it is only Loki who can set the ‘clock back’.

Watch the teaser here:

The highly anticipated series has stunning visuals of the world. Loki also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. You can watch previously released teaser here

Watch the trailer of Loki here:

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios is busy with a lot of new content from WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Solider to now Loki.

‘Loki’ will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 9.