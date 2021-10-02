Watch: 'Justin Bieber: Our World' documentary trailer out, and it's insightful

Justin Bieber is one global star whose popularity refuses to die down with time. As a successful performer, Bieber has been to every major city in the world with his 'Purpose' tour.

Now, Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer of Bieber's concert documentary 'Justin Bieber: One World' and it gives us a glimpse into the intense world of the popstar's concert life.

"Are you excited for tonight, babe?" Bieber can be heard asking his wife Hailey in the trailer of his new film that was during his New Year's Eve show at the Beverly Hilton.



"I just wanted to create a night that was going to bring people together, and people could just let go and enjoy themselves. I’m excited to get back on that stage, make people smile, make people happy," says Justin Bieber in the opening shot.

Directed by Michael D. Ratner, 'Justin Bieber: One World' was produced by Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger with executive producers Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Scott Manson and Jennifer McDaniels.

'Justin Bieber: One World' will debut on Amazon Prime Video on October 8.

Watch the full trailer here: