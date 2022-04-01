Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith's reaction after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at Oscars 2020

A new video has surfaced online which shows Jada Pinkett Smith laughing moments after her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and walked back to his seat.



Smith stormed the Oscars stage on Sunday and slapped Rock after he made a joke about Pinkett Smith's bald head while presenting an award.

"Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me," Rock said as Smith walked off the stage. A new video shows Jada Pinkett Smith laughing at Rock's comments as her husband went and sat beside her.



Smith then went on to scream at Rock and said, "Keep my wife's name out of your f-----ng mouth'.

The new video has prompted actor Michael Rapaport to question Pinkett Smith via Twitter on Thursday morning.

"People saying Will Smith was protecting Jada, Why wasn’t JADA protecting Will from literally ruining his entire career? My Wife would’ve been fighting me before I sat down for making an a--hole of myself & our family," he wrote.

Watch the video here:

My Wife would’ve been fighting me before I sat down for making an asshole of myself & our family pic.twitter.com/frA7KlULvs — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 31, 2022 ×

Moments after slapping Rock, Smith accepted the Best Actor award for his role in 'King Richard'. In his speech, he apologised to the academy and his fellow nominees but did not mention Rock's name.



In the subsequent days, he issued a public apology to the comedian on Instagram. The Academy on its part announced that they were weighing in on the situation and would take appropriate action if need be against Smith. The Academy also mentioned that post the incident, Smith was asked leave but he refused and stayed on for the rest of the ceremony.



