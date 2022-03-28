From Will Smith slapping to Beyonce's performance: Oscars most defining moments, see pics

Emotional: Will Smith cried

Will Smith managed to take all the limelight at this year's Oscar ceremony. After puching and later taking the Best Actor Award, he cried and apologized for what he done.

In his acceptance speech, Smith said through tears, "In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. ... I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people."

(Photograph:Twitter)