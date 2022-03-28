From Will Smith slapping to Beyonce's performance: Oscars most defining moments, see pics

Before taking the stage to accept the Best actor trophy, Will Smith jumped on the stage to smack presenter Chris Rock in the face with an open hand and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife`s appearance at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.
Minutes later, when accepting the Oscar for best actor for his role in 'King Richard,' Smith apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and his fellow nominees but not to Rock.
The episode with Rock at first appeared to be a scripted joke but turned serious when Smith shouted out, "Keep my wife`s name out of your fucking mouth."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Best: Beyonce Oscar performance
Beyonce kicked off Oscar's 2022 night! The 40-year-old musician started the star-studded night with an energetic performance that was a tribute to the biopic 'King Richard'.
She performed 'Be Alive,' her Oscar-nominated track, from Venus and Serena Williams' hometown tennis courts in Compton, California, that is miles away from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, where the ceremony took place.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Fun: Host were back
This year, the Oscars welcomed three hosts - Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall and they all were just hilarious.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Emotional: Will Smith cried
Will Smith managed to take all the limelight at this year's Oscar ceremony. After puching and later taking the Best Actor Award, he cried and apologized for what he done.
In his acceptance speech, Smith said through tears, "In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. ... I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Energetic: Megan Thee Stallion performance
Megan Thee Stallion, who was not among the nomiees or the presenter, but still she's all over the headlines for her electrifying performance on ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
(Photograph:Twitter)
History: Ariana DeBose winning
Ariana DeBose won her first Academy Award on Sunday for her supporting role as Anita in Steven Spielberg`s remake of the classic musical 'West Side Story.' Ariana made an Oscar history after becoming the first Afro-Latina openly queer person to win an acting award.
(Photograph:AFP)
Adorable
The cutest moment of this year's award ceremony that took the internet by storm was captured when Troy Kotsur took the stage for accepting his Best Supporting Actor award from Oscar winner Youn Yuh-Jung. While everyone was applauding Kotsur, netizens spotted Youn's facial expressions while she was looking at Troy. The moment has won the hearts of millions of fans!