Watch: 'Fast & Furious 9' returns as trailer launches during Super Bowl

‘Fast and Furious’ is back as Super Bowl saw premiere of trailer of the forthcoming film from the franchise.

The ‘Fast and Furious 9’ is directed by franchise veteran Justin Lin and he is also attached to direct a 10th and 11th installment to wrap up the main franchise.

The film will see return of franchise veteran Vin Diesel who will lap up the role of Dom Toretto. It will see comeback of Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz alongside Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster and Helen Mirren. Michael Rooker, John Cena, Cardi B and Finn Cole round out the cast.

While the film was originally scheduled for 2020, it was delayed because of the pandemic and will now release on May 28, 2021.

Watch the ‘Fast and Furious 9’ trailer here:

Super Bowl 2021: Everything you need to know about the big event

Superbowl 2021: The Weeknd's memorable halftime performance serves a meme-fest on Twitter