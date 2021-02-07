Super Bowl 2021: Everything you need to know about the big event

The 2021 Super Bowl will be played at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The super game will kickstart on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. and will be broadcast by CBS.
Who is performing at the halftime show?
Like Shakira and Jennifer Lopez last year, The Weeknd is all set to rock the iconic stage. His performance will run for 12 to 13 minutes. The singer has not released his song list that he is going to perform.
Weeknd's million dollar performance
The Weeknd is making sure that he gives a memorable performance at Superbowl 2021 halftime show and the cost is not a concern. In an interview with Billboard, the 30-year-old said that while the Super Bowl ordinarily covers all production costs of the show, he wanted to make his performance extra special and that has cost him around $ 7 million.
Performers at the 2021 Super Bowl pregame show
Miley Cyrus will be headlining a special Super Bowl LV pre-game concert being held for frontline healthcare workers. Apart from Miley, poet Amanda Gorman, who recently made waves with her powerful reading of 'The Hill We Climb' during President Joe Biden's inauguration, will be part of the pregame show. She will be reciting another original poem at the show to honour people who have served during the coronavirus pandemic.
Other performance at the show
The national anthem will be performed by R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan and country musician Eric Church. While singer H.E.R., will perform, 'America the Beautiful'.
Where to stream?
Viewers can watch the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show and performances on CBS, CBSsports.com and on the CBS Sports app. For other viewers the Super Bowl can be streamed through providers like Hulu+, AT&T TV Now, YouTubeTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Locast.
No special guest at the Weeknd's performance
No, there will be no special guest. The Weeknd’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl 2021 will be unique owing to the ongoing pandemic. In a brief interview for the NFL Network, he revealed there will be no special guest. When asked who he'd be bringing along with him, he laughed and said, “I’ve been reading a lot of rumors… I wouldn’t bet on it. There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative, in the story I was telling in the performance. So yeah. There are no special guests.”