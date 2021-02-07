Super Bowl 2021: Everything you need to know about the big event

No special guest at the Weeknd's performance

No, there will be no special guest. The Weeknd’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl 2021 will be unique owing to the ongoing pandemic. In a brief interview for the NFL Network, he revealed there will be no special guest. When asked who he'd be bringing along with him, he laughed and said, “I’ve been reading a lot of rumors… I wouldn’t bet on it. There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative, in the story I was telling in the performance. So yeah. There are no special guests.”



