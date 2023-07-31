WATCH: Ed Sheeran surprised fans as he served hot dogs at a popular joint

Here comes yet another round of celebrities doing regular gigs. After Lana del Ray and David Letterman were spotted serving waffles and handling groceries in two separate events, singer Ed Sheeran was seen serving hot dogs to customers at the Wieners Circle on Saturday.

It so happened that Ed Sheeran is currently travelling across the US for his “Mathematics” Tour. Taking a day off, Ed Sheeran got behind the counter at the Wieners Circle and learned how they make Chicago-style hot dogs. The Wieners Circle is famous for its loud and vulgar treatment of customers. In videos that have landed on social media, Ed was seen getting similar treatment from the employees.

Ed Sheeran had quite an experience at the famous hot dog place in Chicago

Ed Sheeran shared with the world his experience of working at the hot dog stand. In the video, an employee at the hot dog stand was heard saying, “We’re gonna have Ed Sheeran here at the motherf***er Wiener’s Circle and I’m gonna teach that wanker how to make a f***ing hot dog.” You can also hear fans who couldn't keep calm as Ed Sheeran serves them. The employee can then be heard yelling, “Shut the f*** up” and “Shove [a hotdog] up you’re a**.”

Watch the viral video here:

Ed Sheeran captioned the video, “Served hot dogs at @wienerscircle today.” He added, “This place is legendary [in] Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it. See you at the stadium tonight x.”

The Wieners Circle also posted photos and posts of Ed Sheeran’s visit on microblogging site X (previously known as Twitter), joking that he was “way too proper and friendly” and that he had “a lot to learn.”

Fans shared their enthusiasm with the singer upon spotting him at the hot dog place:

Thanks for the best day, Ed Sheeran.



Thanks for stopping by the @TheWienerCircle in my neighborhood and for the most INCREDIBLE concert!



Getting a hot dog from Ed Sheeran was not on my 2023 bingo card. #EdSheeran @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/erVc1MXM1x — Erin Parro (@ErinParro33) July 30, 2023 ×

Glad Ed Sheeran and I did not want a hot dog at the same time. I might have been honked off having to wade through this. https://t.co/fJPh0Kx3E8 — Blue Bear (@ChiefONeill) July 29, 2023 ×

On the music front, Ed Sheeran played shows at both The Chicago Theatre and Soldier Field over the weekend, where he told the crowd that he had broken the all-time attendance record. He said, “Chicago! We’ve broken the ticket record for tonight. This is the largest concert that’s ever been here. There are 73,000 of you here tonight! Thank you so much for giving me your Saturday night.”

This is not the only time when a celebrity has taken to regular gigs like this. Earlier, David Letterman was spotted helping at a grocery store -- stacking, selling grocery items. In the same week, singer Lana del Ray was seen serving waffles at the Alabama Waffle House as she was waitressing there.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.