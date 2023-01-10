WATCH: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania' trailer reveals the next Thanos-level threat in Kang the Conqueror

A trailer for Peyton Reed's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', the third 'Ant-man' movie is here. The film serves as the introduction of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Majors played a gentler, alt-universe version of the character called He Who Remains in the finale of 'Loki' season 1. But this is the first time we will be witness to the Big Bad who will also face the Avengers in 'Avengers: Kang Dynasty', the fifth film in the 'Avengers' franchise. In 'Quantumania', Kang pretends to get Ant-Man or Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) his lost time back. If you don't remember, Scott was stuck in the Quantum Realm for five years duration when Thanos had killed off half the universe.

In that time, Scott's daughter Cassie (now played by Kathryn Newton as an adult) grew up and will wear the shrinking suit that her father and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) also wear. In the trailer, Kang promises to get Scott his lost time back. Only Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) knows the truth about Kang. She was stuck in the Quantum Realm for 30 years and warns Scott from trusting Kang. You can watch the trailer above.

Reed has earlier teased that 'Ant-Man 3' will rival 'Avengers' movies in scale, and no longer the 'palate cleansers' as they have been called before. Reed was speaking to Entertainment Weekly when he said, "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie. For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie. I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers. Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror."

He added, "In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror. In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way. It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."