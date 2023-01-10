'Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania' new poster out ahead of the trailer. See photo

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', the third movie in Peyton Reed-directed 'Ant-Man' franchise, just got a new poster ahead of the trailer. The poster reveals Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne, and Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang, their daughter, suiting up to face Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, visible on the poster in his classic, blue-hued glory. You can check out the poster below. Earlier, Majors had played the role of He Who Remains in the finale of 'Loki' season 1, a gentler variant of Kang. Kang will be the Big Bad of 'Avengers: Kang Dynasty', the fifth 'Avengers' movie.

Check out the new poster and don’t miss the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship at 7:30 PM ET only on @espn. pic.twitter.com/cQYbsravs4 — Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (@AntMan) January 9, 2023 ×

Reed has earlier teased that 'Ant-Man 3' will rival 'Avengers' movies in scale, and no longer the 'palate cleansers' as they have been called before. Reed was speaking to Entertainment Weekly when he said, "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie. For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie. I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers. Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror."

He added, "In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror. In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way. It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."