WATCH | Paws, claws, and resurrections: Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer unleashes an epic adventure

Kung Fu Panda enthusiasts around the globe are in for a treat as the eagerly anticipated fourth instalment of the animated blockbuster, Kung Fu Panda 4, has released its first trailer, offering a glimpse into the action-packed adventure that awaits. Alongside the exciting trailer, the film's first plot details have been unveiled, accompanied by the announcement of new cast additions, including Oscar winner Viola Davis.

Davis will be portraying the nefarious Chameleon, a shapeshifting character with the power to resurrect defeated adversaries. The trailer showcases Black FaceTiming Davis to break the news, with the actress expressing her enthusiasm to join the franchise. Additionally, Awkwafina enters the scene, transforming into the corsac fox Zhen, marking another exciting addition to the cast.

Joining the ensemble is Ke Huy Quan from Everything Everywhere All at Once, who is set to play Han, the leader of the Den of Thieves, adding another layer of intrigue to the upcoming storyline.

The plot of Kung Fu Panda 4 promises to be a captivating journey, with Po (voiced by Jack Black) taking on the role of the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Po faces the challenging task of identifying and training a new Dragon Warrior. However, the path to enlightenment is obstructed by the formidable sorceress Chameleon, played by Viola Davis, whose ability to resurrect defeated foes poses a grave threat.

As excitement builds for the fourth film, fans will be delighted to see the return of familiar voices. Ian McShane reprises his role as Tai Lung, Bryan Cranston as Li Shan, James Hong as Mr Ping, and Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu. The star-studded cast also includes Angelina Jolie as Master Tigress, Jackie Chan as Master Monkey, Seth Rogen as Master Mantis, David Cross as Master Crane, and Lucy Liu as Master Viper.