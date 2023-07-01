WATCH | Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise's 'speed flying' stunt left director and crew in 'absolute terror'

Tom Cruise is at it again, taking the phrase "daring stunts" to a whole new level. In his latest death-defying spectacle for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Cruise left the film crew with their hearts pounding and their jaws on the floor. In a new featurette that delves into the making of this adrenaline-pumping film, Cruise unveils his latest skill acquisition: speed-flying. But don't mistake it for skydiving, because as director of the film Christopher McQuarrie warns, speed-flying is an entirely different beast—one of the most dangerous sports in the world, to be exact. Cruise has already wowed his fans with a stunt in which he jumps off a cliff into a ravine.

McQuarrie says, “While it may look similar, speed-flying is not skydiving. Skydiving is fairly predictable. Speed-flying is very unpredictable.”

Cruise added, "It’s a very beautiful and delicate sport. We’re gonna do spirals, and we’re landing at an incredibly high speed, over 80 kilometers an hour.”

McQuarrie added that "we were all in absolute terror.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One cast

Esai Morales plays the Big Bad in the movie. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny return from earlier movies, and Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss join the franchise with this film.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One synopsis

The movie's synopsis reads, "In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most."