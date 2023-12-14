LIVE TV
WATCH | Miller’s Girl trailer: A tale of deceit and desire with Jenna Ortega, Martin Freeman

New DelhiEdited By: Kshitij Mohan RawatUpdated: Dec 14, 2023, 09:27 AM IST
Miller’s Girl releases on January 26. Photograph:(Others)

The recently released trailer for Miller’s Girl provides a tantalising glimpse into the riveting psychological duel between Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman. Igniting sparks of deceit and desire, the footage teases the intense dynamics between Cairo, the cunning 18-year-old student, and Jonathan Miller, her creative writing teacher, played by Ortega and Freeman, respectively. 

In the upcoming psychological thriller, Miller’s Girl, the spotlight is firmly fixed on the intense dynamics between the two central characters, played by Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman. The film, set against the backdrop of an elite university, delves into a story loaded with sexual tension. A trailer is here.

Jenna Ortega, known for her roles in Wednesday and X, takes on the character of Cairo, an 18-year-old student with a talent for manipulation. Opposite her is Martin Freeman, known for The Hobbit movies, as Jonathan Miller, the titular teacher whose life becomes entangled with the enigmatic Cairo. What unfolds is a game of psychological chess, where the lines between teacher and student blur.

The film's premise revolves around Cairo initiating a daring game of truth or dare, eventually evolving into a more sinister plot of blackmail. As the narrative unfolds, the intricate power play between Ortega and Freeman's characters intensifies, creating an atmosphere charged with anticipation and suspense.

The official synopsis hints at the complexity of their relationship: "A talented young writer (Ortega) embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Freeman) assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear."

The two leads promise a compelling experience. Directed and written by Jade Halley Bartlett, Miller’s Girl aims to deliver a thought-provoking scrutiny of repercussions stemming from such forbidden relationships.

Miller’s Girl releases on January 26.
 

Kshitij Mohan Rawat

Kshitij is a Senior Sub-Editor in WION's Entertainment section. He reviews, writes features and opinion pieces about latest movie and TV releases. He has been a movie and TV buff for most of his life. In his free time, he likes reading and gaming. He has previously worked with Indian Express.

