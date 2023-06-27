WATCH | Lewis Capaldi overcomes vocal struggles with Glastonbury crowd's support

Popular singer Lewis Capaldi faced a challenging moment during his performance at Worthy Farm on Saturday, as he encountered difficulties finishing his last few songs. The singer had revealed a Tourette's syndrome diagnosis last year. Struggling with his voice, Capaldi showed visible signs of emotion while trying to deliver his set on stage. However, the supportive crowd at Glastonbury came to his aid, helping him push through and complete his performance. Capaldi's struggle at Glastonbury followed a recent break he took from performing. Recently, Capaldi had to cancel several gigs to ensure he would be in good shape for the festival. Addressing the Glastonbury audience, he shared his intention to take more time off in the future. What happened in Lewis Capaldi's performance? His much-anticipated comeback to live music show turned into a challenging moment for Capaldi, who had canceled three weeks of shows to prioritise his well-being. Despite a warm reception from the crowd, his voice quickly wavered, leaving him visibly disheartened as he exited the stage.

Glastonbury, I'm really sorry. I'm a bit annoyed with myself," he said.

However, the crowd responded with support, rallying behind him and singing along to show their solidarity. They wanted him to know that it was alright. Despite his vocal struggles, he moved around the stage, singing whenever he could and taking in the remarkable view. Lewis Capaldi about his hiatus Explaining his hiatus, Capaldi said (quoted by National World), "I recently took three weeks off just because I've been non-stop for the past year and I wanted to take a wee break from my head for my mental health."

He added, "I wanted to come back and do Glastonbury because it's obviously so incredible, so I just want to thank you all for coming out. I was scared, but you've really made me feel at ease, so thank you very much for that." Who is Lewis Capaldi? A Scot, Capaldi was born on October 7, 1996, in Bathgate, West Lothian. He gained international recognition with his breakout hit single "Someone You Loved" in 2019, which topped charts in several countries and earned him acclaim around the world. His soulful and emotionally charged voice, combined with heartfelt and introspective songwriting, has resonated with audiences around the world. His music often explores themes of love, heartbreak, and vulnerability, connecting with listeners on an emotional level.

Capaldi has released successful albums, including "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent" (2019) and "The Best of Me" (2021). Capaldi has won numerous awards for his music, including BRIT Awards and Grammy nominations, solidifying his status as one of the prominent voices in contemporary pop music.

