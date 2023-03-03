Watch | Haunted Mansion trailer: Disney's star-studded horror-comedy reboot looks fun

A trailer for Disney's upcoming Haunted Mansion is here. Based on Walt Disney's theme park attraction of the same name, which also inspired a movie in 2003, the new movie is finally here after more than a decade of being stuck in development hell. At one point, none other than Guillermo del Toro was attached to direct the film. Ah, well. The movie is helmed by Justin Simien, known for directed Dear White People, and written by Katie Dippold. The cast is star-studded and features names like Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Hasan Minhaj, Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

You can watch the movie's trailer above.

The story follows Gabbie (Dawson), a single mother, and her 9-year-old son, who are seeking a fresh start when they decide to move into a surprisingly affordable mansion in New Orleans. However, they soon realise that the place holds far more secrets than they initially thought. In their desperation for assistance, they turn to a priest who recruits a team of experts to help them exorcise the mansion and eliminate the vengeful ghosts that threaten their safety.

The team comprises a widowed scientist-turned-failed-paranormal expert, a psychic based in French Quarter, and a grumpy historian. Their mission is to prevent the ghosts from escaping and killing Gabbie and her son.

The trailer promises a fun experience for the whole family, with just the right amount of horror and humour for the younger audiences.

Haunted Mansion is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 28, 2023.

