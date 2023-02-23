WATCH | Britney Spears: If I delete Instagram, don't call the cops

Pop sensation Britney Spears has shared a mysterious new video on her Instagram. In the video, Spears appears to be talking in a strange accent and is excitedly showing off her dresses. She casually slips in that if she shuts down her Instagram, her fans should not worry and call the cops. “If I shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops," she says. In the caption to the video, Spears wrote, "Stay humble out there, y’all 🦄🦄 !!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star ⭐️ now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps." This comes after a fan did call the emergency number 911 on her behalf in January. The cops arrived at her home and made sure she was safe. Spears claimed her "privacy was invaded”.

Spears does have fans that really do care about her well-being. It was a fan-led campaign, called #FreeBritney, that resulted in a renewed push to end her court-mandated and involuntary conservatorship and raised awareness about the issue. Under the conservatorship, which lasted from 2008 to 2021, her personal and financial affairs were controlled by her father Jamie Spears.

The conservatorship had been put in place due to her alleged mental health issues. She was freed of the conservatorship in November, 2021 by a judge. The judge's decision came after a long legal battle initiated by Spears, who had publicly criticised the conservatorship in court hearings, claiming it was abusive, exploitative, and deprived her of her basic human rights.

The decision also allowed Spears to regain control over her finances, career, personal decisions, and medical treatment, which had previously been managed by her father and a team of court-appointed professionals.

The end of the conservatorship marked a significant victory for not just Spears but also her legions of fans.

Spears was born on December 2, 1981, in McComb, Mississippi, and raised in Kentwood, Louisiana. Spears began her career as a child star, appearing on the television show The Mickey Mouse Club in the early 1990s. She rose to fame as a pop singer in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits such as "Baby One More Time," "Oops!... I Did It Again," and "Toxic." She has sold over 150 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards, including a Grammy Award.

While Spears has been celebrated for her music, style, and iconic music videos, she has also faced intense scrutiny and criticism from the media and public owing to her immense popularity.



