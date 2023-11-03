WATCH | Apes and humans clash once more in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer

The conflict between humanity and our intelligent simian counterparts is set to reignite in the highly-anticipated sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes. With the release of its first trailer, Wes Ball's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes promises to take audiences on an exhilarating journey back to the dystopian world where apes have risen to dominance. Directed by Wes Ball and set for theatrical release on May 24, 2024, the film offers a tantalising look into a world where the line between humanity and apehood blurs.

War for the Planet of the Apes, directed by Matt Reeves in 2017, concluded with Caesar, the visionary ape leader, leading his kind to a sanctuary, signaling a semblance of peace between humans and apes. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place many years after these events, showcasing a world where ape societies continue to flourish while humans have been reduced to a nearly feral existence, struggling to survive in a world they once dominated.

The trailer introduces us to a world where a malevolent ape ruler seeks to subjugate his fellow apes in his relentless quest for human technology. Meanwhile, another compassionate ape, driven by the desire for freedom, forms an unlikely alliance with a young human woman. Their journey promises to be a gripping tale of survival, cooperation, and the eternal struggle for dominance in a world turned upside down.

Owen Teague leads the film's cast, accompanied by the talents of Freya Allan, Peter Macon, Eka Darville, Kevin Durand, William H. Macy, and Dichen Lachman.