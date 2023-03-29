Want to buy Robert Downey Jr's discarded chewing gum? Get ready to shell out $55,000!

It looks like Robert Downey Jr's trash is worth more than many people's entire life's savings. A mere piece of gum, chewed up and spat out by the man himself, is up for sale at eBay, starting from — and here is where we suggest you sit down — $55,000. Welcome to the bizarre world of celebrity fandom. It's no secret that Downey Jr has a huge fan base, courtesy mainly of his immense success as Tony Stark or Iron Man in Marvel movies. But the fact that even his discarded chewing gum is considered a priceless commodity is truly mind-boggling. It's almost like people are willing to pay top dollar just to own a piece of him, no matter how insignificant or bizarre that piece may be.

The gum in question was placed by Downey Jr onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Iron Man director Jon Favreau as something of a joke.

ABC reported that the person selling the thing will ship it in a plastic container.

Robert Downey Jr, the icon

It depends on how big a fan you are of the actor, but it must be said that Downey Jr has more than earned his immense fame and celebrity. But it hasn't always been smooth sailing for him. He has had his fair share of run-ins with the law and struggles with addiction, which led to some serious setbacks in his career.

He had a very tumultuous career in Hollywood leading up to his role in MCU. He had been a rising star in the 80s and 90s, with critically acclaimed performances in films such as Chaplin and Natural Born Killers, but he was also battling addiction and legal troubles. His drug use and frequent arrests had put a damper on his career, and by the early 2000s, he was practically unemployable.

But then in 2008, Marvel Studios took a chance on Downey for the role of Tony Stark in Iron Man. The character of Tony Stark was a perfect fit for Downey, as both he and Stark were known for their wit, intelligence, and irreverence. Downey's performance was a huge success, and the film went on to become a box office smash hit, grossing over $585 million worldwide.

The success of Iron Man not only revived Downey's career but also helped to change the perception of him in Hollywood. When he quit MCU in Avengers: Endgame, he was one of the biggest film stars on the planet.

