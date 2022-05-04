Viola Davis set to return as Amanda Waller in her own spinoff series

Viola Davis is set to return in the role of Amanda Waller in her own spinoff series. The series is currently in production at HBO Max.

The plot details of the show has been kept under wraps for now. What we do know is that it will build off of Amanda Waller’s appearance at the end of ‘Suicide Squad’ spinoff series ‘Peacemaker’.

In the first season finale of Peacemaker, Amanda Waller’s daughter and spy Adebayo reveals mother’s secrets for her work with Task Force X, aka the Suicide Squad.

Viola Davis was seen as part of brief cameo appearances in the first and last episodes of the show.

Apart from featuring in it, the actress will also executive produce the series. Christal Henry would write and executive produce.