Tupac Shakur's custom jewellery sets auction record, sells for over $1 million

Even after more than 25 years since his death in 1996, American rapper Tupac Shakur remains a prominent figure. Recently, auction house Sotheby's New York revealed that a piece of jewellery formerly owned by Tupac, a gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring, was sold for over $1 million at an auction. Sotheby's stated that this sale set a new record, making it the most valuable hip-hop artifact ever auctioned, greatly exceeding the initial estimate of $300,000.

The ring, custom-designed by Tupac himself in 1996, holds special significance as it was worn by the rapper during his final public appearance at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.

Engraved on the band is "Pac & Dada, 1996," referring to his relationship with Kidada Jones, daughter of music producer Quincy Jones and the late actress Peggy Lipton.

Tupac Shakur's custom design drew inspiration from Renaissance-era Italian diplomat Niccolo Machiavelli

Inspired by Niccolo Machiavelli's political manifesto The Prince, Tupac's custom design for the ring drew inspiration from the crowns of medieval European kings. The auction was facilitated by Tupac's godmother and long-time supporter Yaasmyn Fula, who described Tupac as a symbol of pride for the black community, following his mother Afeni Shakur's teachings.

This is not the first time Tupac's belongings have been auctioned. In 2018, a breakup letter Tupac wrote to Madonna while he was incarcerated was also auctioned off, further adding to the legendary rapper's lasting impact on popular culture.

Recently, on June 7, Tupac was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his sister Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur represented their family, expressing her pride in his accomplishments and the legacy he left behind.

Who was Tupac Shakur?

Tupac was an iconic American rapper, actor, and social activist. He was born on June 16, 1971, in East Harlem, New York City, and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. He is considered one of the most influential and talented rappers in the history of hip-hop. His music often addressed themes of racial inequality, social injustice, violence, and hardships faced by the African-American community. Tupac's powerful and emotional lyrics resonated with many, earning him a large and devoted fan base.

Tragically, his life was cut short when he was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. He succumbed to his injuries six days later on September 13, 1996, at the age of 25. His death remains the subject of much speculation and conspiracy theories.

