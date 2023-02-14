Top Gun 3 in the works? Producer's statement has Tom Cruise fans buzzing with excitement

Ever since Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick released last year and it became clear that both the audiences and critics absolutely adore it, many have wondered when (and not if) the next movie in the series will be announced. Jerry Bruckheimer, one of the producers, has opened up about the possibility. Well, that isn't true as he played coy with the question when asked by Variety. He joked, "We're just enjoying this one. I have no idea. It took 35 years to make Top Gun: Maverick. I'm not going to be around another 35 years." The first Top Gun was released in 1986 and in 1990 Cruise had flatly denied that a second movie would be made, saying it would be "irresponsible". Compared to that, Bruckheimer's statement is almost positive.

Maverick director Joseph Kosinski has earlier said that a third movie may be coming. While speaking to Deadline, he said, "Is there another story that is compelling enough that we need to go back? It seems to me at the end of this film that Maverick has some gas left in the tank. He’s not settling down."

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie from a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Maverick brought back Cruise in the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. In the sequel, he is now a test pilot and flight instructor. The film was a huge success, almost earning $1.5 billion worldwide. If we do not include Avatar: The Way of Water, which did surpass Maverick at the box office but only in 2023, Maverick was the biggest film of 2022 in terms of worldwide collection.

With the Mission: Impossible franchise and now Maverick, Tom Cruise has largely dominated the action genre. Currently, he is busy with the promotions and post-production of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh movie in the franchise. It comes out on July 14. The spy thriller franchise began with 1996's Mission: Impossible, which was a continuation of the 1960s TV series of the same name. As the name suggests it is the first in a story arc. The arc will end with the eighth and final Mission: Impossible installment titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

