Top 5 Hollywood news today: Michael B Jordan, Lori Harvey make their relationship official, 'Sex and the City' to return to TV

'And Just Like That' Sex and the City is returning to TV



Exciting news for fans of ‘Sex and the City’ as the hit glam show is finally returning to TV. What makes the announcement sweeter is that the original cast of ‘Sex and the City’ will be in the new reboot series. Actors Sarah Jessica Parker who plays Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis who plays Charlotte and Cynthia Nixon who takes the role of Miranda shared the news on social media that their former HBO Comedy show will carry on with a new chapter and exciting fun on HBO Max streamer.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/and-just-like-that-sex-and-the-city-is-returning-to-tv-355878

Michael B Jordan, Lori Harvey are Instagram official!



After months of dating and hiding the fantastic news from their fans, actor Michael B Jordan has made it Instagram official with sweetheart Lori Harvey. Sharing ultra-romantic pictures of themselves, the duo stormed the internet on Sunday.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-michael-b-jordan-lori-harvey-are-instagram-official-check-out-their-romantic-pics-here-355889

Lana Del Rey releases new album's cover-art, defends it from future criticism



Lana Del; Rey is set to release her new album and the song-list along with the cover art was just dropped by the singer. Her highly-anticipated upcoming album 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club', includes songs like 'Tulsa Jesus Freak' and 'Not All Who Wander Are Lost,' as well as the EP’s previously-revealed single, 'Let Me Love You Like a Woman,' which premiered in fall 2020.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/lana-del-rey-releases-new-albums-cover-art-defends-it-from-future-criticism-355910

Arnold Schwarzenegger blasts Trump, compares US Capitol violence to rise of Nazi Germany



The US Capitol attack shook people all over the world with Hollywood celebrities along with other influencers taking to their respective social media handles to criticise the ensuing violence and Donald Trump. In a personal video shared by Arnold Shwarzenegger, he can be seen comparing the violence to the rise of Nazi Germany.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/arnold-schwarzenegger-blasts-trump-compares-us-capitol-violence-to-rise-of-nazi-germany-355912

Armie Hammer trends as his private chats on cannibalism and sex is leaked online, fans claim it's fake



Hollywood star Armie Hammer, who is best known for his performance in 'Call Me By Your Name' is in news for the wrong reasons. Hammer's name trended over the weekend after screengrabs of private chats allegedly from the actor's account got leaked on the internet. The handle which appears to have Hammer's name on it and chats extensively talk about sex and cannibalism among other shocking and strange interests.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-armie-hammer-trends-as-his-private-chats-on-cannibalism-and-sex-is-leaked-online-fans-claim-its-fake-356042