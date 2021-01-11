Lana Del Rey releases new album's cover-art, defends it from future criticism

Lana Del; Rey is set to release her new album and the song-list along with the cover art was just dropped by the singer.

Her highly-anticipated upcoming album 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club', includes songs like 'Tulsa Jesus Freak' and 'Not All Who Wander Are Lost,' as well as the EP’s previously-revealed single, 'Let Me Love You Like a Woman,' which premiered in fall 2020. Taking to her Instagram the singer wrote, "There’s always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it- there’s always beautiful music too introducing my new album chemtrails over the country club."



The singer also penned an Instagram comment in which she defended Chemtrails’ cover art against any and all future criticisms that could be leveled at it. Her inclusion of women of color could be seen as an attempt to counteract her bad press from this spring. Del Rey concluded with the lines: “I’m not the one storming the capital, I’m literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on table 24 seven. Respect it.” Phew!, referring to the recent infamous Capitol Hill incident.

She wrote, “I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today. And damn!,” the singer wrote in the since-deleted comment, captured here by Stereogum. “As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover, yes, there are people of color on this record’s picture and that’s all I’ll say about that. But thank you. My beautiful friend Valerie from Del Rio Mexico, my dearest friend Alex and my gorgeous friend Dakota Rain as well as my sweetheart Tatiana. These are my friends, this is my life. We are all a beautiful mix of everything - some more than others, which is visible and celebrated in everything I do.”





“In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without trying to,” continued Del Rey. “My best friends are rappers, my boyfriends have been rappers. My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I’m not the one storming the capital, I’m literally changing the world, my putting my life and thoughts and love out there on table 24 seven. Respect it.”



In May 2020, the singer defended herself against criticism that her comments comparing her perceived reception to that of female artists of color like Beyoncé, Doja Cat, and FKA Twigs came across as tone-deaf and racially insensitive. “The fact that they want to turn my post, my advocacy for fragility into a race war,” Del Rey said in a subsequent video attempting to clarify her statement. “It’s really bad. It’s actually really bad.”