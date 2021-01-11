'And Just Like That' Sex and the City is returning to TV

Exciting news for fans of ‘Sex and the City’ as the hit glam show is finally returning to TV.

What makes the announcement sweeter is that the original cast of ‘Sex and the City’ will be in the new reboot series. Actors Sarah Jessica Parker who plays Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis who plays Charlotte and Cynthia Nixon who takes the role of Miranda shared the news on social media that their former HBO Comedy show will carry on with a new chapter and exciting fun on HBo Max streamer.

The show will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate friendship in their 50s. Meanwhile, those wondering why we haven’t mentioned Kim Cattrall who played the sensational Samantha, she is not involved in the reboot series. Kim has on previous occasions opened up about her fight with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Production on the series will begin in late spring in New York. It will have 10 episodes.

Michael Patrick King, who won an Emmy for his work directing the series, and wrote and directed both of its feature films, is returning to executive produce. Parker, Davis and Nixon will also exec produce.

‘Sex and the City’ is based on the essays from Candice Bushnell that ran for six seasons from 1998-2008 on HBO and took home the Emmy for best comedy series in 2001, with stars Parker and Nixon also winning statuettes for their respective roles in 2004.

You can watch all six original seasons of ‘Sex and the City’ on HBO Max at present.