Top 5 Hollywood news today: Jennifer Lopez tears up mid-concert, Patty Jenkins opens up about her exit from 'Thor'

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins has opened up about why she decided to walk out of 'Thor', meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez teared up mid-concert on New Year's eve. Here are the top stories of the day.

'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins opens up about quitting Marvel's 'Thor 2'



Before creating a storm in the DC superhero universe with 'Wonder Woman', Patty Jenkins was supposed to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 'Thor'. However, the director ended up quitting the film despite her interest. Jenkins was replaced on 'Thor 2', a critical dud, by Alan Taylor. The movie released as 'Thor: The Dark World' in 2013.



Jennifer Lopez tears up as she performs at Times Square on New Year's eve



Jennifer Lopez created fireworks with her performance at Times Square on New Year's eve and while everyone couldn't get enough of her act- the singer got slightly emotional reminiscing about the dramatic year that 2020 was. Jennifer kicked off her performance with her new single 'In the Morning,' and then took a break to talk to the crowd at home and recalled how 2020 was a tough year for everyone.



Jonathan Van Ness surprises fans with secret marriage news



Grooming expert and podcast host Jonathan Van Ness has revealed that he secretly got married to his best friend in 2020. He made the announcement while reflecting on 2020 in an Instagram post.



BTS ends 2020 with a live gig featuring Steve Aoki, Halsey



Globally recognised Korean-pop band BTS ended 2020 on a musical note, dedicating the gig to their ARMY. The seven-membered band did a digital concert with singers Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki connecting remotely.



Queen Elizabeth to Taylor Swift, celebrities give out message of hope on new year

2021 is finally here, and bidding adieu to a hopeless, dreadful 2020 wasn't very hard for many around the globe. While the uncertainties of a 'new normal' still loom over, celebrities have sent messages filled with hope to their fans and followers. Celebrities have taken to social media to celebrate the end of 2020 including Jada Pinkett Smith, Reese Witherspoon, and Taylor Swift.



