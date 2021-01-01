Queen Elizabeth to Taylor Swift, celebrities give out message of hope on new year

2021 is finally here, and bidding adieu to a hopeless, dreadful 2020 wasn't very hard for many around the globe. While the uncertainties of a 'new normal' still loom over, celebrities have sent messages filled with hope to their fans and followers.

Celebrities have taken to social media to celebrate the end of 2020 including Jada Pinkett Smith, Reese Witherspoon, and Taylor Swift. The latter did so donning a bear costume and simply writing, "bye 2020, it’s been weird."



The Royal Family's official Twitter account shared a quote from Queen Elizabeth referencing the continued coronavirus pandemic that plagued this year but acknowledging brighter days to come.

"We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again," the tweet reads.



Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year. pic.twitter.com/G5AMIcQIyl — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 31, 2020 ×

Resse Witherspoon took to her Instagram and shared a video. "I know 2020 has been incredibly difficult and we have to take space just to grieve what was lost... There were also a lot of great things that happened this year, people connecting in ways they never have, appreciating the things that are important in life, people speaking up and telling their stories and people really listening. That has a profound impact in this world," she says in the video, going on to thank essential works and teachers. "Let's go forward into 2021 -- it cannot get here fast enough -- and let's do it with love and hope for brighter days ahead."





Jada Pinkett Smith resonated a sentiment similar to many with a majority of people when she wrote, ""I welcome you 2021 with open arms. I have no expectations. I’m going to be still and grateful✨💖✨"



While Sarah Jessica Parker shared a quote.







