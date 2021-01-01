Jennifer Lopez tears up as she performs at Times Square on New Year's eve

Jennifer Lopez created fireworks with her performance at Times Square on New Year's eve and while everyone couldn't get enough of her act- the singer got slightly emotional reminiscing about the dramatic year that 2020 was.



Jennifer kicked off her performance with her new single 'In the Morning,' and then took a break to talk to the crowd at home and recalled how 2020 was a tough year for everyone.



“2020 is almost over. We made it. We made it,” Jennifer told the audience. JLo reflected on the big year she had, which started with a Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Shakira.



“We’ve got to think about the beginning of this year, being at one of the biggest performances of my life,” Jennifer said. “Thousands of people. But tonight we’re doing things a little differently. That’s okay."



Lopez remembered the number of lives we lost in 2020 and got emotional while speaking. "If this year taught us anything, it taught us to be grateful for what we do have — to cherish every moment. We lost too many. Too many.”

Also see: Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull headline Times Square New Year Eve celebrations



“So tonight we’re going to live, we’re going to love and we’re going to dance again. And we’re going to keep on dreaming. Twenty years ago, I sang this song, and we never needed it more than tonight,” she added.

JLo sang her classic, 'Waiting for tonight' soon after and then went on to sing a version of Áerosmith's 'Dream On'.



She ended her act with the upbeat track 'Dance Again'.