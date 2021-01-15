Top 5 Hollywood news today: Chris Evans says no to Captain America, Trevor Noah buys house in Bel Air

Chris Evans addressed rumours of his impending comeback to Marvel Universe in a recent interview. Meanwhile, Liam Neeson announced he has had enough of action films.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Liam Neeson retiring from action films? Actor responds



Liam Neeson is done with action films and has decided to retire from the genre at the age of 68. The Oscar nominee announced recently that he's had enough of vigilante justice and plans on retiring from the action genre after two more planned redemption films.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/liam-neeson-retiring-from-action-films-actor-responds-356835

Trevor Noah buys a new Bel-Air home at this whopping amount

Trevor Noha has a new home at Bel-Air and the cost of the house deserves a show of its own. The host of The Daily Show purchased an 11,000-square-foot Bel-Air mansion for $27.5 million earlier this month, according to the Los Angeles Times, adding that he sold a previous Bel-Air home over the summer.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/lifestyle/news-trevor-noah-buys-a-new-bel-air-home-at-this-whopping-amount-356939

Chris Evans not returning as Captain America, subtly denies reports of comeback



‘Captain America’ star Chris Evans has subtly denied reprising the superhero role after reports started surfacing around the same on the internet. It was earlier reported that Chris Evans is in talks for an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film as Captain America one more time.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-chris-evans-not-returning-as-captain-america-subtly-denies-reports-of-comeback-356813

Robert De Niro joins Christian Bale in multi-starrer David O Russell movie



Robert De Niro has joined next David O Russell movie along with Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola have also joined the cast. Meanwhile, the previously announced cast includes Hollywood stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-robert-de-niro-joins-christian-bale-in-multi-starrer-david-o-russell-movie-356859

'Cherry' trailer: Tom Holland collaborates with the Russo Brothers for a non-Marvel film



Best known for playing Spiderman, actor Tom Holland steps out of his comfort zone to play a complex character in his new film 'Cherry'. Directed by the Russo Brothers, the film has Holland playing a soldier who returns home with PTSD and begins robbings banks.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-cherry-trailer-tom-holland-collaborates-with-the-russo-brothers-for-a-non-marvel-film-356942

