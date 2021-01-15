Robert De Niro joins Christian Bale in multi-starrer David O Russell movie

Robert De Niro has joined next David O Russell movie along with Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola have also joined the cast. Meanwhile, the previously announced cast includes Hollywood stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington.

David O Russell will be directing the film from his own script.

Plot details are being kept under wraps on the movie, which will be Russell's return to the director's seat for the first time since 2015's ‘Joy’ that starred Jennifer Lawrence.

The movie is expected to start January in Los Angeles.